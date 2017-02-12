Kate Middleton And Prince William Shine At 2017 BAFTAs

Duchess of Cambridge, also known as Kate Middleton, was the queen of the 2017 BAFTAs, which took place just moments ago at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Princess Kate was accompanied to the fancy event by her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who looked handsome in a black tuxedo. It was the first time the royal couple attended the BAFTAs together, and they arrived fashionably late. It is being claimed that the pair was asked to walk the red carpet last not to upstage the nominees of the awards show.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a show stopper. Kate Middleton opted for a stunning Alexander McQueen dress that was flattering and fashion forward. The black off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown was adorned with small white wildflowers.

The dress was part of spring/summer ’16 resort collection. Duchess Kate completed the look with her signature updo and a pair of teardrop earrings. It is not surprising that Kate Middleton selected an Alexander McQueen creation because the luxury fashion house designed her famous wedding dress.

Kensington Palace’s Instagram posted a short video of the royal couple arriving on the red carpet with the following caption: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, where The Duke as President, is supporting the very best of British creative talent.”

The 70th annual EE British Academy Film Awards gave the royal couple the opportunity to mingle with Hollywood big names like Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Davis, who won Best Supporting Actress, said she was eager to meet the couple. She said: “I always feel like they are one dimensional to me, I only see them in photos. So I would actually like to see them in person.”

The royal duo is attending the 2017 BAFTA Awards because Prince William has been asked to present the Fellowship Award which is the equivalent of the Academy’s lifetime achievement award