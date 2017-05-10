Kate Middleton And Prince William Say No To Third Child – Report

Kate Middleton and Prince William called off plans to have a third child after claiming that motherhood is an overwhelming experience that creates isolation.

This week, an insider spoke to the Daily Express and revealed that after realizing that they are complete with two children and will have more responsibilities now that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has retired from royal duties, Princess Kate and Prince William have decided they do not want to have a third baby.

Middleton and William are parents to Prince George, 3, who is adorable and is said to be a handful and Princess Charlotte who recently turned 2.

A source close to the royal family told the publication: “I would be very surprised if they have a third child. They have got a boy and a girl – there is a sense that their family is now complete and they are moving onto the next chapter in their lives.”

However, another insider spoke to a well-respected business website and said the story was “pure speculation.”

Last month, Middleton took part in several events promoting the Heads Together organization where she tackled mental health issues and confessed that being a mother is a very difficult task.

Talking to a large crowd of athletes, Middleton revealed: “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

She went on to add: “Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry—all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost. And the fact that “there is no rule book” can only add to the stresses of being a new parent. You just have to make it up and do the very best you can for your family. For many mothers, myself included, this can at times lead to a lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance.”

