Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Clashing Over William Becoming King Over Charles

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ready to retire and step away from the throne. While Prince Charles is next in line, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles are allegedly feuding over Prince William becoming king instead.

Middleton wants William on the throne instead of his father, and Bowles is furious at the notion that Charles will not be King of England. While Middleton is pushing hard for William, Bowles is blaming her for all the drama.

Unfortunately for Middleton, Queen Elizabeth is already leaning towards giving Charles the throne when she abdicates.

Robert Jobson, a commentator on the royal family, believes Queen Elizabeth is already making preparations to step down. Staff members at the palace have been ordered to freshen up on the 1937 Regency Act, which basically hands the throne over to the heir apparent.

That said, Clarence House has not commented on the Regency Act or Queen Elizabeth’s plans to retire.

While Queen Elizabeth could abdicate in near future, there’s a possibility she remains on the throne for years to come.

In fact, Richard Fitzwilliams, an expert on the royal family, believes the rumors of retirement are completely false.

“The Queen has taken an oath to serve all her life as she has done so brilliantly and will never abdicate,” he explained.

Kate Middleton Snaps as Camilla Parker-Bowles Insults Prince George and Princess Charlottehttps://t.co/mM8g9ONPp2 pic.twitter.com/uCFivANvVk — sunshine (@song_title) August 13, 2017

Fitzwilliams also called the reported feud between Charles and Williams complete nonsense and doesn’t believe Queen Elizabeth’s retirement will create any kind of constitutional crisis.

Prince Charles has served as the Prince of Wales longer than anyone in the history of Britain and has shown no signs that doesn’t want the throne. If Queen Elizabeth steps down then he is the most likely son to sit on the throne.

That doesn’t, however, mean that William is out of the running. Last month, Queen Elizabeth held a state dinner for the King and Queen of Spain at Kensington Palace. The dinner was reportedly a trial run for William’s coronation, and he and Middleton passed it with flying colors. Whether or not this means that Queen Elizabeth will bypass Charles and give the throne to Williams is yet to be seen.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have not released an official statement regarding Queen Elizabeth’s potential abdication.