Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker-Bowles Are Feuding Over Princess Diana’s Mental Health

Camilla Parker-Bowles has apparently angered Kate Middleton by making a few comments about Princess Diana’s mental health.

For the past months, most members of the royal family have been taken part in the Heads Together campaign.

Launched by the Royal Foundation, the charity’s primary goal is to challenge mental health stigma, change how it is perceived to help people dealing with these types of problems.

Prince William, Middleton, and Prince Harry opened up and shared very intimate stories while spearheading the campaign.

Middleton revealed that motherhood brought many insecurities and Prince Harry shocked the world by admitting that he had raging anger building inside of him after his mother’s tragic death when he was just a young child.

The 32-year-old prince explained: “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and all sorts of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Like the daughter-in-law she never knew, Princess Diana confessed that she dealt with mental issues especially after giving birth.

In 1995, Diana did a very revealing interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir and explained that like many new mothers she battled postpartum depression (PPD) after welcoming William.

Diana said: “It had been quite a difficult pregnancy—I hadn’t been very well throughout it—so by the time William arrived it was a great relief because it was all peaceful again, and I was well for a time.”

She added: “Then I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses, post-natal depression—you have to read about it afterward, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.”

Princess Diana went on to say many members of the royal family mocked her depression and saw it as being spoiled and weak.

Diana had the following to say about how she was treated by the royal family as she battled depression: “It gave everybody a wonderful new label,’Diana’s unstable and Diana’s mentally unbalanced.And unfortunately that seems to have stuck on and off over the years.”

A bombshell report from The Globe published this week said Parker-Bowles often ridiculed Diana’s depression behind closed doors and told friends that Diana was “mentally ill.”

A source close to Middleton said she is furious at Parker-Bowles and that kind of behavior is another reason why they will never be friends.