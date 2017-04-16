Kate Middleton 2017 Wardrobe Cost Angers The Queen And Prince Charles – Too Pricey

Kate Middleton has angered the Queen and Prince Charles by spending a fortune on dresses and accessories.

Last week, it was confirmed by several media outlets including the HuffingtonPost that Middleton has spent more on her wardrobe this year than any other year – please note that we are in mid-April.

According to experts, Middleton spent more than $71,000 on her wardrobe this year thus far – hey, maybe her goal is to hit half a million dollars by the end of 2017.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s mother knows that all eyes are on her whenever she steps out to galas, movie premieres, and charity events which is why she has been wearing the finest dresses, suits, hats, shoes, jewelry, and coats money can by.

Once known as “The Thrifty Princess,” the Duchess of Cambridge has moved on to big names like Chanel, Erdem, Alexander McQueen, and Catherine Walker.

In case you were wondering what cost $71,000, here is the answer: Middleton dazzled at the 2017 BAFTA Awards, but it came at a price – she wore an Alexander McQueen dress that is priced at $7,765 and carried a clutch that sells for $2,075.

To attend the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 reception, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore Oscar de la Renta Cabrina Pumps that sell for $690, a beautiful dress by Erdem Rhona that sells for $1,191, and earrings designed by Anita Dongre retailed at $1,350.

Just days ago, the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, made a royal visit to Paris, France where she stole the spotlight in a fancy Chanel coat that retails for $10,500.

She completed the look with a Chanel calfskin bag sold for $4,700 and a Cartier Trinity de Cartier earrings with a $2,050 price tag.

Everytime Middleton steps out, her hairstyle costs about $390, and she loves hats by Sylvia Fletcher that are valued at $4,000.

Advertisement

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are said to be furious by Kate’s out of control spending habits.