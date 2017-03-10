Kate Hudson’s Mom Goldie Hawn Wants Brad Pitt To Date Her – What About Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt will not be single for very long if Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have their way.

Here is a piece of news that will infuriate Angelina Jolie, Hollywood actress Hawn has decided to play matchmaker and is doing all in her power to set up her daughter with Mr. Pitt.

An insider sold a juicy story to the media claiming that Hawn is fed up of seeing her daughter go through a series of brief romances that have left her feeling lonely.

Since splitting from ex-fiancé, Matthew Bellamy, the 37-year-old actress has been linked to singer Nick Jonas, producer Diplo, and numerous other men whose identities are not known to the media.

The concerned mother is hoping that Hudson will give it a try with Mr. Pitt who seems like a serious person and a great father.

Hudson is a mother to 13-year-old son, Ryder, and a 5-year-old boy with Bellamy named Bingham, and they apparently need a father figure in their lives.

Hawn believes the pair will connect on many levels – they both understand what it feels like to go through a divorce – Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson, and they know how difficult it is to raise children as a single parent.

The source said: “Kate’s mom swears that Kate and Brad would make an amazing couple. Goldie has met Brad and is a big fan of his.”

The spy went on to add: “Goldie Hawn has no problem playing the meddling matchmaker mom. She knows Brad and Kate would totally get along. She’s ready to play Cupid.”

Hawn is even hoping that Pitt and Hudson will give her another grandchild.

Pitt and Hudson would make a great looking couple, that is if Jennifer Aniston does not get her hands on him first.

It is being claimed that the exes have been texting and are making plans to work on movies together.