Kate Hudson Reveals The Surprising Leading Man She Wants to Work With Again

Kate Hudson appeared on Cosmopolitan magazine’s cover and also gave an interview about her co-stars in the past. When asked who she’d like to be her lead man once again, the 38-year-old beauty surprisingly claimed it is Larry David. The two starred together in the comedy Clear History.

However, she also explained that McConaughey, who played her love interest in the movie How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days as well as Fool’s Gold is also very dear to her and if she had to choose someone to spend a weekend in Las Vegas with, it would definitely be him.

The actress also proved that she is very close with her family by saying that she’d share a secret with her mom Goldie Hawn’s partner Kurt Russell.

In addition, when times are tough, her brother, Oliver Hudson is the supportive person she always calls first, and he knows just what to say to make her smile.

As for her shaved head that she recently got exclusively for her Sia collaboration, Hudson said: ‘My happiest moment in the last year was working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I’ll always have a lifelong friend in her. [Besides,] Shaving your head just cuts down on time spent post-sweat.’

The actress has always been an open book when it comes to her personal life.

Not only did Hudson joke that she feels the sexiest when naked, about to have intercourse but last time, she also said that, as a woman, it’s essential to have nights out with your girl friends.

