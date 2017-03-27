Kate Hudson Packs PDA With Rumored New Lover Danny Fujikawa!

Kate Hudson and her rumored new love, Danny Fujikawa were spotted this past weekend sharing a kiss in New York.

According to reports, the couple enjoyed a night out together and stopped by the Italian eatery Tutto il Giorno for dinner before taking to the streets for a late night stroll.

Kate did not shy away from PDA as she and Danny walked arm-in-arm and she even went in for a kiss, not minding the eyewitnesses who could not help but take pictures of the celebrity couple.

The speculations that Hudson and Fujikawa are an item had started about a week before it was finally confirmed this Sunday.

On Friday afternoon they were photographed arriving into the Big Apple:

I just balled my eyes out watching this brilliant performance by @bensplatt and the entire cast of @dearevanhansen 😭❤️ Loved every second! What an experience, thank you to everyone on this production for creating such a special musical that is so deeply moving you have to take a long second or an hour to gather yourself! 🙏 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

It is yet unclear if the man, who used to play guitar for former band Chief before co-founding Lightwave Records, joined Kate on the show but Kate did post on social media about enjoying Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Friday night.

On Sunday morning, Kate and Danny were spotted by the paparazzi once again. The two were seen shopping together without a care in the world.

We cannot be sure about the two dating until they announce it officially, but if we know Kate, her type is artistic men.

She was married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson with whom she also had 13-year-old son Ryder.

In 2014, she also called off her engagement to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy.

Despite splitting before walking down the aisle, the two co-parent 7-year-old son Bingham.

She was also linked to Diplo before, but it turns out that their relationship is “casual and fun.”

Do you think Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are serious?