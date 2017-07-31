Kate Hudson Looks Totally Badass As She Rocks Shaved Head On Dirt Bike Excursion

Kate Hudson recently shaved her head for a movie role. She looks like an absolute queen showing it off in an Instagram post.

Over the past weekend, Kate rode dirt bikes with her son, Ryder, and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

She proudly showed off her new hairdo in an Instagram photo from the outing.

Along with her shaved head, Kate rocked dark sunglasses and her dirt bike gear in the photo, making her look more badass than ever.

The actress is currently working on a new movie with Sia, which is why she had to get rid of her locks, and fans were totally shocked when she was first photographed with her new hairstyle earlier this month.

After the photos had surfaced, Kate shared a still from the movie on Instagram with the caption, ‘Freedom.’ She clearly likes the look!

This cool photo doesn’t only prove that Kate knows how to rock a short hair, but it also manages to show that her relationship with Danny is going great!

Their relationship was confirmed back in March after some photographers caught them making out.

Since then, they haven’t been shy anymore about flaunting their lovely romance.

Back in May, they made their debut at the premiere of Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn, film, Snatched, and they looked adorable while sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

In June, they made the relationship Instagram official, and the rest is history.

#tbt To that time when I had hair and a carb loading attack whilst leaving France…. #CouldntLeaveFranceWithoutThem 🍞😜 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

A little while ago, a magazine report just surfaced claiming that Kate is actually pregnant with her third child.

Advertisement

Dirt biking while pregnant wouldn’t be the safest bet on the other hand. Anyway, we haven’t seen any sign of a bump in the actress’ recent pics, so we are definitely not going to jump to conclusions yet.