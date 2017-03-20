Kate Hudson Has A New Man And It Is Not Brad Pitt!

It looks like Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are not becoming an item! Kate Hudson has a new man, and you might be surprised by her choice! Everyone thought that she would be dating Brad Pitt, but it looks like she settled on someone a little less famous.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted kissing a musician in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Sunday. His name is Danny Fujikawa and he is 7-years younger than Hudson.

The couple was trying to keep a distance from one another so that the press wouldn’t find out, but as soon as they thought no one was looking, they snuck a kiss in on each other.

It wasn’t just a tiny kiss on the cheek either, as the couple was seen making out for quite awhile. They went out for lunch shortly after at a cafe called Café Vida which is a healthy food joint.

Kate can’t get enough of her new younger man because the pair spent their Saturday night together as well. Danny was seen driving Kate home after they spent a night together in West Hollywood. The pair had been seen at another celebrity hot spot at a place called Giorgio Baldi.

Danny is a musician who used to play guitar for a band Chief. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and attended New York University. He has his own record label called Lightwave Records.

Hudson seems to love musicians as this isn’t the first time that she has dated one. She used to date Matt Bellamy who is the frontman for the internationally renowned band Muse, and Chris Robinson who played for the band The Black Crows.

It looks like she can’t get enough of the musician-artist-type, but this time obviously she is going for a guy who is a little less famous.