Kate Hudson And Her Ex Start Custody War Over Their Son!

Kate Hudson‘s relationship with her former boyfriend seems to have changed for the worse. It used to be pretty friendly but lately it has gone south!

According to reports, 50 year old Chris Robinson has recently filed a petition in California Superior Court with the intention to change the original agreement regarding the custody of their 13 year old son, Ryder.

The 37 year old Hudson as well as her ex agreed to submit new evaluation interviews, as well as drug, alcohol and even be tested psychologically if necessary.

Furthermore, they will be assigned an evaluator who will be granted access to their complete physical health as well as mental health records.

The court documents indicate that the former couple and current co-parents must come to an agreement by June 30, 2017.

The two had been married for six years before they took the decision to file for a divorce back in 2006.

At the time, because of the marital problems took central stage, Hudson admitted she felt like she was neglecting her children “like a bad mother,” would.

Although that was not always the case, depending on the days, the star realized that sometimes, her mind was just not into it.

“Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children,” she confessed for In Style.

After splitting from Robinson, Kate Hudson dated Nick Jonas and dancer Derek Hough.