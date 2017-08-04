FREE NEWSLETTER
Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa Are Getting Engaged

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/04/2017
Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa Are Getting EngagedSource: promiflash.com

The pair made their red carpet debut back in May. Now they are said to be taking their relationship to the next level as Kate just adores to be in a committed relationship.

Are the two of them going to get engaged? The actress and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa may be getting engaged since their romance is escalating so quickly.

 

She does want to get engaged, but she may not get married again, according to a source.

‘They are moving quickly as Kate always does,’ an insider confessed.

‘They are not engaged, but it could happen. I don’t know if she would get married again, but she would get engaged. She loves being in a committed relationship and having a partner. They are a perfect match.’

The insider explained that they are very in love with each other.

‘She’s crazy about Danny and moving very quickly. They are basically living together at her house.’

‘They have spent the whole summer together traveling and having fun. He is a very nice guy and super laid-back.’

‘He fits in well with her family, which is very important to Kate,’ the source went on saying.

 

‘He has got a great sense of humor, and he is spontaneous just like her. They all feel like they have known him forever and her boys adore him. They are always going on adventures and coming up with new fun things to do.’

Danny and Kate made their debut as a couple at the premiere of Goldie Hawn’s movie Snatched back in May. Goldie was then saying about his that he is a great guy and Danny is very special to her. Kurt Russell also had to add the fact that Kate brings good guys.

