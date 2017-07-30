Kate Beckinsale’s Stalker Threatened To Stab Her! The Actress Had To Cancel Her Public Appearance

Kate Beckinsale was forced to cancel her appearance at Tampa Bay Comic Con after her stalker was arrested. The man was allegedly waiting for her! How creepy is that?

According to the outlet, TMZ, Terry Lee Repp has been following the actress across the country for the past year, and at one point, the man threatened to stab her and end her life.

Scary!

Police in Florida had been warned to watch out for this weirdo, and they ended up finding him at the Convention Center awaiting the Question and Answer session.

According to the publication, Terry made contact with the actress/comedienne at an event in Utah, Salt Lake City, and “touched her back” and went on to threaten to stab her.

The man was detained and kicked out of another event in Houston Texas that she appeared at in the year of 2016.

The police told TMZ in a statement that the man in question has an “irrational obsession” with Kate and has been traveling around following her to harass and terrorize the star of the Underworld franchise.

Although he wasn’t able to get in contact with her this time, Kate was still frightened and aware of his presence, so she went to the police to deal with the situation.

Jamie Kautzmann, a spokesperson for the Convention, said to the Tampa Bay Times there was an incident involving an “overzealous fan.”

Kate isn’t the only celebrity to deal with this kind of nonsense. Kendall Jenner was stalked by a crazy man outside of her home after he followed her car into their home. He managed to get past the gate and was banging on her window. Kris Jenner was bothered by her own stalker as well.

Advertisement

However, both men have been sent away for their crimes. It isn’t just women who are affected by stalkers! Eddie Vedder, the legendary frontman for Pearl Jam, had a man crash his car into a brick wall outside of his home once.