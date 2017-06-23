FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Kate Beckinsale’s 21-Year-Old Comedian Boyfriend Under Fire For Racist And Homophobic Tweets!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/23/2017
Kate Beckinsale boyfriendSource: popsugar.com

Kate Beckinsale’s new boy toy Matt Rife has recently been exposed for his older racist Tweets. Does the actress really even know her 21-year-old lover at all?

The comedian, best known for appearing on MTV’s Wild N Out, has come under fire after people uncovered some of his old racist and homophobic posts on social media.

Many of the users found some of his 2012 posts to be offensive.

In one of the tweets, the young comedian said that if he had the superpower to jump high and run fast, he’d be called Black Guy.

In another one, the man shocked with his ignorance about Black History Month.

‘When my black friends call me the N-Word…………..that’s what it’s like to find out you’re not the father on Maury, right? #PureJoy,’ he wrote another time.

One fan also screenshot a deleted tweet of the man in which he openly used racist and homophobic slurs.

But later on, he denied writing that comment in another post filled with swear words and even used the N-word! Self-contradicting much?

Many fans fired back by demanding MTV to drop the comedian from the show.

One follower simply wondered why the man gets paid just to be a racist and homophobe.

Rife is yet to comment on his newly uncovered offensive social media posts.

As fans certainly already know, the man is currently dating Beckinsale, and they were caught this week making out West Hollywood.

The 42-year-old Beckinsale is two years older than Rife’s mother!

What do you think of Rife’s offensive tweets? Should the actress break up with him?

