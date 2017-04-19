Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Old Childhood Celebrity Crush!

Kate Beckinsale has an embarrassing note from her past as a teenage girl, and she isn’t afraid to show it off!

The British actress told her fans she found a silly postcard at her mom’s house where she supposedly crushed on famous actor Rob Lowe.

Beckinsale uploaded a snap of the card which on the front includes an old picture of the celebrity.

The postcard reads: “Dear Kate, yes I will marry you, see you soon, Robe Lowe xxxx.”

Kate said the card could’ve been authentic, but is more likely the result of an idealistic girl who wrote to jokingly to herself.

Kate said, “EITHER I was a really tragic 13-year-old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name AND drawing a d**k instead of using a stamp .(found at my mom’s house).”

Kate is single at the moment, but unfortunately, she doesn’t have a chance with Lowe; who is currently married to makeup artist Sherly Berkoff since 1991 and they have two adult sons together.

There’s no reason to be sad for Beckinsale. The famous actress has several admirers.

One Direction’s Niall Horan met his childhood crush and later tweeted that the Underworld performer was a “lovely woman.” In an interview with Spin 1038, he proclaimed that he wanted to marry Kate.

Kate has been enjoying some time with her family over the Easter break, including a trip to a warm and sunny place with her daughter who she shares with actor Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale’s next movie will be The Only Living Boy in New York which is due on August 11th. She is co-starring along with Jeff Bridges and Pierce Brosnan which is a story about a college graduate whose life is ruined by his father’s girlfriend.