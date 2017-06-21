Kate Beckinsale Is Dating A 21-Year-Old!

Kate Beckinsale is officially a cougar! The 43-year-old British actress has been dating a 21-year-old comedian named Matt Rife. He is an Ohio native and occasionally works on television.

The Underworld star and Matt were photographed sharing a passionate kiss in West Hollywood just this Wednesday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two met through a mutual friend, and neither of them has commented on their relationship yet.

This comes after director Len Wiseman filed for divorce from Beckinsale after 12 years of being together.

The couple had no children together, thankfully.

However, she shares a teenager with her ex – Michael Sheen – who is just 18-years-old, three years younger than her boyfriend!

We have to admit, their relationship is quite peculiar, considering Kate Beckinsale is just two years older than Matt’s mother.

It’s possible they’re a match made in heaven though; Kate is a huge fan of stand-up comedy.

After Kate and Michael had broken it off, they were able to remain friends, and she used to go to comedy shows all the time with him where he would watch his girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, perform.

As for some history on how Matt came to be: in a video interview with Thisis50 in 2015, the comedian revealed that Dane Cook was his primary influence.

He said, “I was watching Comedy Central, and Dane Cook came on, and I became a fan like, instantly, and the next day, my teacher asked me if I wanted to be in a talent show.”

According to the 21-year-old, he agreed and then performed using other comedian’s material.

He said, “Granted, I like stole every comedian’s jokes, but like, that was the first time I ever, like, was on a stage in front of people performing.” The young comic would then go on to host shows featuring his favorite performer.