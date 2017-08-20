Kat Von D Reveals New Metal Crush Extreme Cream Highlighter Coming Soon; Check Out The Video!

Makeup lovers know that there are lots of big names when it comes to more prestigious lines of cosmetics. On of those is Kat Von D Beauty which has been considered by many to be one of the bolder companies regarding products and their colors.

This company looks to bring its customers cutting-edge colors and products which are also innovative and top of the line.

The company enjoys playing with their existing product lines and upgrading them.

In the past, Kat Von D created a concealer based on their foundation and even made a matte palette into a shimmery one.

The company has been experimenting with some exciting beauty products lately, including their new Everlasting Glimmer Veil Glitter Lipstick, which was rolled out this month and offers the fun of glitter without the mess.

Now the company is taking one of the current lines of eyeshadows, and it’s turning it into an extreme highlighter.

Kat Von D is releasing the all new Metal Crush Extreme Cream Highlighters which was showed off in a video on Instagram.

With the new Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter formula, Kat Von D is looking to ‘blind’ people with their new and much bolder shimmer and color.

In the video that the company had posted on Instagram to let people know that they were bringing out a new version of their already well-received Metal Crush line, followers got to check out the prototype from the shade to the sunlight.

Not only does this extreme version of the Metal Crush Eyeshadows sparkle and pop in the shade, but once the sunlight hits it, the shimmer intensifies and becomes even more impressive than it was in the shadows.

Now, with this new addition to the lineup, it seems that customers will have an individual option to highlight their face with, and it looks like it may even be permanent since the signature KVD and black packaging are all present.

Kat Von D let her followers know that this new Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter would be coming pretty soon. While there may not be a set release date for this new product from the company, we hope that we will not have to wait too long until we are able to get out hands on this fantastic product!