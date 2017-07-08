Kat Von D Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety!

Kat Von D is living the dream! The tattoo artist has been enjoying a full ten years of the sober lifestyle, and on Friday, July 7th, the model honored her 10th year of being drug and alcohol-free. The ex-beau of Jessie James posted pictures of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Today I celebrate ten years of sobriety.”

Today I celebrate 10 years of sobriety. 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Her fans were ecstatic, with many of them coming out in her support.

One follower wrote, “Congratulations man, you’re a real role model, thank you for being you!”

Another person said, “Hell yeah! Congrats! What an amazing personal accomplishment! Keep it up you are an inspiration to many.”

Fans might recall a time back in 2012 when the famous tattoo artist appeared on The Rosie Show with Rosie O’Donnell to talk about addictions and her career.

The model revealed that she knew that she had to give up her vices when they began to mess with her businesses.

The host asked her, “what was your drug of choice?”

The tattooed maven said, “Drinking. Yeah, drinking. So I mean, there was three months that I went on a drug binge, but that was very, I guess I master things pretty quickly, you know. It escalated pretty fast, so I learned my lesson. With the drinking, it was more progressive than functional.”

When the host grilled her on the involvement of her friends and family in her rehabilitation, the woman explained, “I’m a pretty disciplined person. But, I had made a promise to myself when I started professionally tattooing that if there were anything that would ever get in the way of my ability to tattoo, I would cut it out.”

One day the tattoo-vixen realized that the drinking had to go.

However, it wasn’t that easy because her friends started to disappear because she was no longer partying.

She went on, “It sounds simple, but you know, I had to deal with, like, the fact that my phone didn’t ring anymore, and like, ‘Wait, my friends aren’t really my friends, I’m just a party favor.'”

Advertisement

It isn’t all bad though; Kat managed to find people who live a similar lifestyle. Not only that, but now that she is sober all the time, Von D can remember everything and never has hangovers, so her productivity has skyrocketed!