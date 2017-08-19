Karrueche Tran’s Boyfriend Quavo Defends Her Against Body Shamers After They Attacked Her ‘Natural’ Body

Do not worry about Karrueche Tran and her booty, her new boyfriend, Migos member Quavo, loves her body just the way it is.

Earlier this week, the poor Claws actress was body-shamed after she dared to post a picture on social media to show off her toned physique.

The comments were harsh and outright cruel. Some people told her to cover up, and others said she looks like a boy.

The remarks were too much for Chris Brown’s former girlfriend; she deleted the pictures.

Tran eventually took to twitter to respond to the body shamers.

The model said it was sad that we now live in a society where fake and plastic bodies are worshiped while women with natural figures are insulted.

She wrote: “Y’all shame natural bodies but praise fake ones. The point is, constant judgment makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong. If you don’t like what you see then keep it pushing. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself.”

Interner spies caught Quavo liking the message and also posting a little comment to let Tran know that she is fine just the way she is.

The rapper wrote, “She so natural,” followed by a pair of praise-hand emojis.

It is never a good idea to anger Quavo because he will clap back.

After rumors claimed that Brown was laughing at the band’s fallout with Joe Budden, it was revealed that they had a plan to obliterate the R&B singer with a diss track.

A source said: “The Migos crew are not going to be made to look like punks by Chris, Joe Budden, or anyone else,.And so, they are going to rip their enemies apart in new tracks. The Migos guys are furious and are already working on getting sweet revenge.”

The person added: “He has some inside information from a special someone that he wants to include in the upcoming songs to make Chris truly regret ever messing around with the Migos crew. The Migos guys are writing new lines that take Chris apart and expose all of his flaws. After the BET showdown, Quavo especially has it out for Chris and his bullying ways.”

At least, Tran has a supportive boyfriend.