Home » Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Wows In Pink Pencil Dress At Essence Festival As She Embraces Her Body After Chris Brown And Quavo BET Awards Drama

Mel Walker Posted On 07/02/2017
Karrueche Tran Essence Festival Quavo Chris Brown DramaTop World News

Karrueche Tran was at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, and she killed it by wearing a beautiful pink pencil dress.

It was a major fashion statement with the usual grace and humility that has marked the 29-year-old actress’ stay in the limelight.

Tran opted for high-heeled Gucci sandals to accompany the stunning outfit. The stilettos got a lot of reaction online and are priced at $800.

It seems that the 3‑Headed Shark Attack star was very proud of her acrylic nails because she could not stop showing them to the photographers.

The model has come a long way in accepting her body in an industry where over-the-top physiques get the most attention.

At some point, she even thought of doing plastic surgery but she persisted, and her fans applaud her courage.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, she explained: “I thought about getting my boobs done at one point. But then I was like, “Why? Why am I going to alter something that God’s created?” If this is what he wants, he wants me to have small boobs, then hey, I am gonna have small boobs. And then it is also like, ten years down the line, what are they gonna look like? You do not know what you are putting into your body!”

This is a woman who knows what she wants in life and is not afraid to fight for it.

After years of drama, she was able to put an end to her relationship with R&B star Chris Brown and got a five-year restraining order against him.

Tran is now dating Quavo from the popular hip-hop group Migos. The two men had a bizarre exchange at the 2017 BET Awards last week.

The media wanted to hear Tran address the incident and asked if she could share her new man’s version of events, but she refused.

She just stated: “Not today, I am not in the mood. Why don’t you ask him yourself, I do not know.”

Professionally, things are a little bit less chaotic. Tran’s new show on TNT, Claws, was well received and is seen by many as a real launching pad for her career.

5 Comments

whyoknabth
07/03/2017 at 11:36 am
Reply

She came into the public eye because of her relationship but she’s shining on her own now. The media needs to stop mentioning her and Chris Brown as an item. She left him when he cheated on her and had a baby. Smart lady. Impressed with her on CLAWS. She’s moved on; way past her time with Breezy.


Annie davis
07/03/2017 at 8:16 am
Reply

Kim Williams thank you for this remark


Annie davis
07/02/2017 at 11:50 pm
Reply

Thank you kim williams for saying that. We are all tried of people’s associating Chris band with karreuche.if she have a new boy friend then associate karreuche with him. If it true.of is it for publicity because we do not see them together even started the vet award show..


Richard
07/02/2017 at 11:06 pm
Reply

Honestly, she is alright but she is not RiRi or Chris baby mother they are fine. From a guys point it only seems she has been getting famous is because of Breezy and he was really wrong for his behavior during their courtship and now she is on the bandwagon of a so called friend; this tells the truth about her.


Kim Williams
07/02/2017 at 6:35 am
Reply

Please stop associating Karrueche with Chris Brown, let that women live her life.
I would prefer to read about Chris and his accomplishments and not about Karrueche. Please post the positive things about Chris like his career, family and his daughter.

Thank you.


