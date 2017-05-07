Karrueche Tran Will Testify Against Chris Brown After Serving Him Papers On His Birthday!

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend is ready to fight against Chris Brown following allegations of death threats and accusations of assault according to a source. The aspiring actress served Chris a restraining order on Friday after his birthday party, just a few months after attempting to process court papers.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old wants to help other domestic violence victims confront their abusers in their testimony.

In a sworn statement she revealed that Chris told: “a few people that he was going to kill me.”

Brown has been charged with beating Tran throughout their relationship that started in 2012, including horrible incidents like kicking her down the stairs and punching her in the stomach amid ongoing death threats.

The famous singer was delivered the papers on Friday morning after celebrating his 28th birthday at a nightclub in Houston, Texas.

This isn’t the first time the woman has filed court injunctions against the singer.

In February, she filed a temporary restraining order to keep him within 100-yards of the artist.

The aspiring actresses’ lawyers Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger offered a statement on her behalf saying, “Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible.”

They went on, “we have no other comment at this time.”

Chris has a history of violent confrontations against his girlfriends.

In 2009, the singer was famously arrested after savagely attacking his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. Brown refused to cooperate with the authorities and testify about the abuse, leading them to cop a plea deal with Rihanna.