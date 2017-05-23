Karrueche Tran Shines In ‘Claws’ As Chris Brown Skips Restraining Order Hearing

Karrueche Tran is putting the drama of her personal life behind to focus on her burgeoning acting career.

The 29-year-old actress and model is currently promoting her new show, Claws, but her legal fight with her former boyfriend, Chris Brown, is never totally out of the picture.

On the professional front, the TNT comedy-drama, which was produced by the incredibly talented Rashida Jones, will premiere on June 11.

The buzz is building around the project as a game changer in the television landscape. Featuring a strong cast, the show puts the focus on female characters that do not get much attention usually.

In Claws, five manicurists start a partnership with people involved in organized crime to launder money.

Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, and Harold Perrineau are also part of the casting. Television experts believe that this a star-turn moment for Tran who spent the last few years working very hard to put her mark on this industry.

The Only for One Night actress is very proud of her work portraying Virginia in Claws.

She recently sat down with a popular celebrity website at the TNT Upfront in New York City, and she shared how important this series is for her and why she was able to relate to her character who has a no-holds-barred approach to life.

Tran explained: “I wanted to do something great and I wanted to work with all these strong women. It is a moment for me; this is my biggest project. It is very empowering, and I am really excited for people to see this character I have never played before. I have played the wife or the girlfriend, but my character on the show is so crazy; she is so much fun.”

She also explained why she is so attached to Virginia. Tran stated: “She is had to fight to survive, and I have a bit of those qualities in me. She is tough and having to pull herself together. When she could give up, she pushes herself.”

While trying to push this new career on TV, Tran still has to deal with the aftermath of her breakup with the R&B crooner.

Since getting a restraining order against him, the two have been engaged in a vicious fight in court.

In the latest round, the “Loyal” singer has decided not to show up at a court hearing where a judge will decide if it is necessary to grant Tran a permanent restraining order against him.

A previous temporary one is about to expire, and the actress insists that Brown is a danger to her well-being.