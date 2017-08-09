Karrueche Tran Praises Rihanna’s Outfit At The Crop Over Festival In Barbados – Says She Gets Why Chris Brown Commented On It

This week, former boyfriend Chris Brown commented on Rihanna’s highly sexual outfit that she wore during a festival in Barbados. A lot of her fans came out to slam the singer for the reasons we all know by now! Rihanna and Chris used to date, and their situation ended dramatically.

However, Karrueche Tran understands why Chris would comment on the picture.

She said to TMZ, “I would do the same thing if that were my ex. Rihanna looked f**kin’ good.”

Not long after, the 29-year-old model and actress stepped out in a bare white crop top with matching jeans for dinner at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood.

As CI readers know, some people have been noticing Rihanna’s body getting thicker over the past few months.

However, Karrueche says she looks great.

She said, “I need to know what she’s been doing. I need to get thicker.”

When the camera man told her it was possible, she said, “No, I’m too small. I wish.”

Perhaps, that was a subtle shot at Rihanna disguised as a compliment.

I guess we can only speculate.

Here’s the photo of Rihanna in case you’re curious what started the kerfuffle on social media.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

If you’ve missed out on the last eight years of popular culture, Tran dated Chris from 2010 until 2015.

It ended with the usual Chris Brown drama – abuse.

Back in 2009, Rihanna was hit by Chris right before the Grammy Awards. She got a restraining order against him after he was charged with assault. The pair dated again in 2012 before splitting the following year. The interesting thing is the fact they dated the second time even though Chris was charged with assault. Perhaps, Rihanna was over-the-top violent against the R & B singer and forced him to retaliate in self-defense?