Karrueche Tran Moves On From Chris Brown Drama With New Boyfriend Migos Star Quavo

Chris Brown is sitting home and saying hell no, after reading that Karrueche Tran and Migos star Quavo are dating.

This weekend, the rumors seem to have been confirmed, the aspiring model, Miss Tran, has moved on from ex-boyfriend Brown and is now in a happy relationship with another artist – Quavo.

“Quavo,” whose real name is Quavious Marshall, 26, is one-third of the group known as Migos wich include two other members – Quavo’s nephew, Kirshnik Khari “Takeoff” Ball, and his cousin, Kiari Kendrell “Offset” Cephus.

They are famous for hit songs like “Fight Night,” “Look at My Dab,” and “Bad and Boujee.”

Today, TMZ published a series of pictures that showed Tran and Quavo getting very comfortable with each other backstage after his performance at the Gulf Port Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The new couple was also seen sharing a warm embrace before getting in the same SUV after the show.

Fans of Tran have taken to social media to congratulate her for moving on from the drama she was in.

One supporter said: “Praying for the day the world let’s @karrueche live her life.”

Another added: “Maybe she should thank God for getting her out of that situation AND gifting her with continuous blessings…..”

The bad situation the supporter is talking about has a lot to do with Mr. Brown who allegedly assaulted Tran as he did to Rihanna.

Last months, Tran filed court documents requesting a restraining order against Brown because she viewed him as a threat.

In the documents, Tran revealed that Brown had “threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends; he threatened to shoot me.”

Tran also confessed that the “Deuces” artist had “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed [her] down the stairs.”

At the time, Tran’s attorney issued a statement saying that his client was eager to move on with her life and it appears that she is doing that.