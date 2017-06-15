Karrueche Tran Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Her Ex-Boyfriend Chris Brown!

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown are done for good! The actress and model filed a permanent restraining order against the rapper and singer.

Three years after their breakup, a judge granted the 29-year-old model a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

Tran was present during the hearing, but Brown did not attend according to a source.

The judge wasn’t in favor of the star calling in either, due to the possible threat he poses against his ex-girlfriend.

When Tran was on the stand, she told the Judge that Chris demanded she return the diamond rings he had bought for her, and when she refused, he became infuriated.

According to the report and her claims in court, after the breakup, Chris told her he was going to ban Tran from all of his events and “wouldn’t be nice to her in public.”

According to Karrueche, he said, “If I see you out in public again and I’m there, I will make you hate me even more.”

She went on to claim that he said he would “beat the shit” out of her and would make Tran’s life “hell.”

This legal battle is an extension of the temporary mandate against Brown that Tran filed on the 17th of February.

Initially, Tran alleged that Brown had threatened to shoot her and her friends dead.

In the court documents, she claimed physical abuse began several years ago when he “punched her in the stomach” and even pushed her down the stairs.

One of Karrueche’s friends also claimed Brown had harrassed her. La Cour, wrote, “in the past, Chris Brown has threatened me and run up on me for not allowing him to bully Karrueche Train in my presence. More recently, making threats to her saying that he will beat anyone that is friends with her.”