Karrueche Tran Flaunts Her Hot Body In Sexy Thong Bikini; Check Out The Pic!

Karrueche Tran showed off her bare butt and her incredible body while she was wearing a thong bikini in some sexy and steamy mirror selfies. She looks gorgeous!

She took the sexy mirror selfies to a whole new level. The starlet struck some poses in front of a mirror wearing the tiniest string bikini you have ever seen.

@thequeenvirginia A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

She turned around and flaunted her backside for another hot selfie that will make even Kim Kardashian jealous!

Karrueche’s thong bikini showed off her toned bare butt. Her excellent zipper tattoo on her leg was also on full display.

Summer’s coming to an end, but Karrueche’s not stopping those bikini selfies!

Another sexy lady who can definitely rock a bikini is Rihanna!

Kae and RiRi are both Chris Brown’s exes, and they have been doing just fine without him.

Rihanna wowed everyone at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados in a dazzling bikini, and Karrueche was totally obsessed with Rih’s look!

‘She looked f*cking good,’ Karrueche told TMZ on Aug. 8. ‘I need to know what she’s been doing. I need to get thick like that!’

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Karrueche had a hot summer, and she is now one of the stars of TNT’s new hit Claws which aired its season finale on August 13.

Virginia, her character, found out that she was pregnant in the season finale.

The show has already been renewed for season 2, and Karrueche has some thoughts on where she would like Virginia’s storyline to go.

‘I just love the concept of opening up Virginia more and just revealing more about her and her life,’ Karrueche said. ‘I think maybe more about her backstory would explain a lot about who she is and why she is the way she is.’