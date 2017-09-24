Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Hater Who Told Her She’s Not Relevant Unless She Talks About Chris Brown: “You Cannot Erase The Past”

Karrueche Tran is currently at the height of her career. When the model turned actress visited “The Wendy Williams Show,” she was asked about the continuing drama between she and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Karrueche gave the rundown on how she first met the R&B singer. She explained: “I met Chris, actually, on a styling job. I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career. I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing. The base of our relationship started as us just being friends. It was work related. I didn’t have sex with him, anything like that. Then, you know, I got into my emotions and I fell in love with him.”

As you know, the love story went left when Chris Brown put his Karrueche, who was at the time his current girlfriend, in a love story with Rihanna, who was his ex.

The couple was on and off for a while until they ended things for good. That’s when Brown was rumored to be stalking the model and refusing to leave her alone.

Earlier this year, Karrueche revealed in a court case that Chris abused her. When asked why she took out a restraining order against the singer she responded: “It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety.”

When a Twitter user caught wind of the interview, he tweeted that Tran realized that she isn’t relevant unless she’s speaking about Chris Brown.

That’s when the actress hit back. She informed the fan that she has her own career; however, you can’t erase the past.

Tran has a starring role on TNT hit drama “Claws” that has just been renewed for its second season. She’s also working on a movie directed by Zoe Saldana and two other projects.

