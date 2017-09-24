FREE NEWSLETTER
Karrueche Tran Claps Back At Hater Who Told Her She’s Not Relevant Unless She Talks About Chris Brown: “You Cannot Erase The Past”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/24/2017
Karrueche TranSource: Enstarz

Karrueche Tran is currently at the height of her career. When the model turned actress visited “The Wendy Williams Show,” she was asked about the continuing drama between she and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Karrueche gave the rundown on how she first met the R&B singer. She explained: “I met Chris, actually, on a styling job. I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career. I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing. The base of our relationship started as us just being friends. It was work related. I didn’t have sex with him, anything like that. Then, you know, I got into my emotions and I fell in love with him.”

As you know, the love story went left when Chris Brown put his Karrueche, who was at the time his current girlfriend, in a love story with Rihanna, who was his ex.

The couple was on and off for a while until they ended things for good. That’s when Brown was rumored to be stalking the model and refusing to leave her alone.

Earlier this year, Karrueche revealed in a court case that Chris abused her. When asked why she took out a restraining order against the singer she responded: “It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety.”

#ClapbackSeason: #Karrueche vs fan vs #Karrueche 😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

When a Twitter user caught wind of the interview, he tweeted that Tran realized that she isn’t relevant unless she’s speaking about Chris Brown.

That’s when the actress hit back. She informed the fan that she has her own career; however, you can’t erase the past.

Tran has a starring role on TNT hit drama “Claws” that has just been renewed for its second season. She’s also working on a movie directed by Zoe Saldana and two other projects.

Do you think that Karrueche uses Chris Brown’s name to gain more attention?

2 Comments

Boss cake
09/24/2017 at 11:36 pm
She keeps talking about him and when asked all she has to say is that’s my past and let it stay in the past this is my future so I wanna talk about what’s positive in my life. So, since she don’t do that I feel like she needs Chris Brown name in her mouth to keep getting those hit shows and movie roles. So hunty don’t think you got them roles because of u it has a lot to do with Chris brown as well. If he beat u and abused you so bad why do u talk some what positive about him? Leave him alone and let him be without you mentioning his name.


J bru
09/24/2017 at 6:35 pm
She is irrelevant she’s a terrible actress and a worst model she should stick to trying to find a rich man and do what all the other holes do and get the money


