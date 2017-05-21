Karrueche Tran Celebrates Birthday With Quavo Amid Chris Brown Legal Fight

Karrueche Tran is saying Chris Brown, who?

The model and her new boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo, celebrated her 29th birthday in style at the Socialista Lounge in New York.

Miss Tran broke down in tears after entering the Cuban-inspired private member’s lounge and discovered that her friends and family members had prepared a surprise birthday party.

The Bay The Series star was the belle of her ball – in a bright yellow dress that featured a plunging neckline and revealed a lot of cleavage.

The stunning California actress completed the look with a pair of pink stilettos and some major bling from French designer Chanel.

It is believed that Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, is the one who organized the fancy surprise gathering for Tran.

The artist and Tran have been dating for a few months, and according to sources, the romance is advancing smoothly, and the pair looks forward to taking matters to the next level.

It is rumored that the lovers are thinking about moving in together to get to know each other better and to spend more quality time as a couple.

Several videos have surfaced showing Quavo along with other attendees singing “Happy Birthday” to the lady in yellow.

The Only for One Night actress shared a clip from the event with the following caption: “I had such a long emotional day yesterday and it ended with a bang! My peeps surprised to out of me and it made me so happy. Thank you.”

Many are applauding the burgeoning romance between Tran and the “Look at My Dab” and “Bad and Boujee” singer and are thrilled she has turned the Brown page.

An insider said the music star is happy with Tran and would stand up to her ex in necessary.

The source explained: “Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex.”

Tran’s attorney, Patrick Blood, recently spoke about the restraining order she was forced to file against Brown by saying: “Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court. The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do. We can now focus on securing a permanent order for Ms. Tran.”

Tran is set to star in Claws with Niecy Nash and Carrie Preston on TNT on June 11, 2017.

The comedy follows five manicurists who turn to a life of crime.