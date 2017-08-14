Karrueche Tran Blasts Body-Shamers After Deleting Hot Bikini Sefies

Karrueche Tran, 29, who was feeling herself earlier today, decided to share two revealing photos on Instagram.

The Claws actress had some valid reasons to be in a good mood.

Her hit show had its season finale on Sunday, and it did get renewed.

This is Tran’s first major project as an artist.

She was mostly known before that for her controversial relationship with R&B crooner Chris Brown.

In one of the pictures, the aspirant actress flaunts her bare butt cheeks in a thong bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The selfies got much coverage, and most people praised her for looking great.

However, some people were not so nice and asked her to put back some clothes on because she looks like a boy.

The Internet is sometimes a brutal place where being mean gets much attention.

Okay #Karrueche we see what you working with 😏 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Some of the comments seem to have reached Tran who felt the need to clap back.

Quavo’s girlfriend went on a rant on Twitter and deleted the sexy selfies that created the mess in the first place.

Tran, who made some valid points, wrote: “Ya’ll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones. Point is, constant judgment makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong […] If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself.”

People are often busy praising stars who went under the knife to look their best and that young woman who is happy being her natural self is getting dragged down for absolutely no good reason.

#Karrueche clapsback at those who had something negative to say about her body A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Rihanna was recently shamed for appearing fuller, but she was able to respond to the haters with some humor.

At least Tran now has an extra thing to bond with the Barbadian music superstar.

A source has revealed that she would like for them to become friends.

The insider shared: “Kae is fully on team RiRi now, she thinks she is a total goddess. She would love it if they could become friends. They do cross paths from time to time, and Kae is hoping the next time they are in the same place they could have a conversation and bond over all the craziness they have been through with Chris.”

Advertisement

Tran should match on because she is beautiful.