Home » Entertainment

Karrueche Tran And Quavo Apparently Did Not Split – Message About His New Ride Confused Some

Mel Walker Posted On 07/09/2017
Karrueche Tran Quavo Split RumorsInstagram

Karrueche Tran is getting a lot of love for her work on TNT’s hit show, Claws, also starring the very talented Niecy Nash.

However, her personal life has never been more complicated after new reports surfaced online suggesting that her boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo, 26, dumped her.

They started dating in April, and it was one of her first real relationships after ending her on-and-off romance with R&B star Chris Brown.

Last month, she got a 5-year restraining order against Mr. Brown, she claimed that he hit her.

Friday, the hip-hop star took to Snapchat and shared the following message with his fans: “New B*tch Alert.”

According to MTO, Quavo has a new lady in his life, a stripper named Exotica.

Brown and Quavo created a lot of drama at the BET Awards in June where they had a headline-grabbing encounter.

A friend close to the “Loyal” artist shared at the time: “Quavo had a major beef with Chris ever since he started hooking up with Karrueche, and the feeling is mutual. Chris thinks Migos is just a joke and the fact that his woman (albeit ex) is with one of them drives him insane.”

Quavo’s entourage also had a lot to say about Brown.

An insider explained: “Meanwhile, Quavo thinks Chris is just two-bit, and he thinks it is awful how he treated Karrueche. One of Chris’ posse heard Quavo talking smack about Chris and faced up to him, then the next thing a fight started.”

Some are wondering if all of this played a part in the supposed split. After the incident, Tran was quick to put some distance between herself and Quavo.

When the media tried to ask about the alleged fight, she hit back by saying: “Not today, I am not in the mood. Why don’t you ask him yourself, I do not know.”

The 29-year-old actress and model has spent a good bit of the weekend on social media promoting Claws and did not signal that she is now a single woman.

Some fans believe it is too early to say that Quavo and Tran are really done. They also say that he was just talking about his latest ride and the media got it twisted.

