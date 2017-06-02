Karrueche Tran And Christina Milian Stunned At The Hollywood Premiere Of ‘Claws’

Karrueche Tran invited her good friend, Christina Milian, to the Hollywood premiere of her new TNT show, Claws, which will premiere on June 11 at 9 PM.

The two ladies looked stunning, but they opted for different colors and style. 29-year-old Tran went with a strapless red dress and black shoes.

Milian, 35, picked a white coat dress with matching heels. It was a big win for the entertainers in the fashion department.

All the #Claws are coming out! At the premiere for @ClawsTNT. So proud of these ladies. Get your #ClawsUp 💅 A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Niecy Nash, (she is hilarious in the role of Desna Simms), Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, and Judy Reyes, who are part of the dramedy’s talented cast, were also there for the big moment.

The Rashida Jones-produced show was originally set to air on HBO as a half-hour comedy program. However, the move to TNT turned it into a one-hour long series with an extra dose of drama.

Claws will cover the lives of five women working at a nail salon who decide to enter the world of organized crime and money laundering usually dominated by men.

The series is filmed in New Orleans, and so far critics have been mostly encouraging.

Tran is hoping that this will be her big break as an actress and it will open more doors. She is giving it her all. She has three racy scenes in the first episode alone.

The current success in her career could not come at a better time for the model, who was recently denied a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

She accused the R&B and pop singer of hitting her when they were together.

Her lawyer, Patrick Blood, explained last month: “The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained, and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do.”

Tran’s team is hoping to win the next battle in court against Mr. Brown.