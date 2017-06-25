Karrueche Tran And Chris Brown Under The Same Roof At BET Awards – Is This A Violation Of Recently Granted Restraining Order?

Karrueche Tran is taking some heat from Chris Brown’s fans right now. The model-turned-actress was scheduled to present tonight at the 2017 BET Awards. The problem at hand is that the 29-year-old was recently granted a five-year restraining order against Chris who was also in attendance.

Chris Brown was scheduled to perform, which he did along with Gucci Mane, before it was announced that Karrueche was supposed to present. When fans found out that Tran would be in attendance, they did not react well.

The pop singer’s stans thought that the “Claws” actress was setting him up to violate the restraining order!

To be fair, Karrueche is not a music artist in any sense, so it does seem like she should be the one told to leave if it came down to it. Luckily, Chris and Karrueche stayed over 100 yards away from each other the entire night.

Apparently, the stipulations of the restraining order require Chris to stay away from Karrueche; however, if Tran wanted to approach her ex, she could very well do so.

Karrueche’s team had the actress make an appearance to promote her new TNT dramedy “Claws,” but insiders claim that she had other motives which included supporting her new boyfriend Quavo of rap group Migos. The two have been getting very cozy lately.

Migos was scheduled to perform and even ended up accepting an award. Sources say that Karrueche was glowing and proud of her new beau.

Tran feels that a big weight was lifted off of her shoulders once she was granted the restraining order on her ex. She reportedly feels safer and is ready to move on with her professional life and love life — with Quavo assisting her to do both.

Chris Brown is still trying to work on his image since the news broke that he was being accused of physically abusing his ex. His mind is focused on his career and retaining the rights to see his beautiful daughter, Royalty Brown.

Hopefully, Karrueche is able to avoid any more awkward run-ins with Chris and focus on her blossoming relationship with Quavo.