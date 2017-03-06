Karrueche Tran And Chris Brown Get Ready For Epic Court Showdown This Week

Karrueche Tran is ready to get Chris Brown out of her life for good. For the model, there is no turning back; the R&B singer has hurt her too many times.

Tran recently filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, she now wants to make it permanent.

The former lovers are expected to appear in front of a judge on Thursday. The aspirant actress is also pushing the angle that her life could be at risk if the order is not made permanent.

The “Loyal” singer has denied the domestic violence charges, but with his checkered past, Brown is currently losing the public relation battle.

Yes, Brown is the same man who severely attacked then-girlfriend and pop music princess Rihanna in 2009 right before the Grammys.

The photos of a bruised Rihanna went viral changing how people perceive Brown forever.

Although the two eventually got back together a few years later, it did not last. Members of their entourage never thought it was a good idea to reunite.

Tran, 28, is planning to use all of this “material” in court to get Brown out her life forever. She is expected to argue that he treated her as badly he did with the Barbadian artist.

The Los Angeles native has a friend named Joseph Ryan LaCour, who has also filed a restraining order against the “Ayo” artist.

Court documents that surfaced online showed LaCour’s epic version of what happened. They describe the alleged threat he faced: “It’s 2017 … Ima f–k you up every time I see you, so you better get the f–k out of here before I lay your ass out.”

Tran made an appearance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night, and she seemed to handle all of this drama well.