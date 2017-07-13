Karrueche Tran And BFF Christina Milian Have Fun In Miami Amid Pregnancy Rumors Surrounding ‘Claws’ Actress

Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran are getting perfect suntans down in Florida.

The old pals are also causing major trouble with their perfect physiques in tiny bikinis.

The actresses have revealed via social media that they are currently vacationing in sunny Miami.

Milian turned heads in a shimmering pink bikini with beaded strings.

The “Between Me and You” singer, who remains very fashionable even at the beach, also wore a pair of vintage sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings.

The mother of one was pictured fighting with the skimpy top to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

A massive wave removed the upper part leaving the “Dip It Low” singer scrambling to hide her modesty with her hands.

As for Tran, she frolicked on the beach in a two piece that featured large palm leaves.

Tran also made headlines with one of her captions. The model posted a snap where she is sitting on the beach eating a hamburger.

She wrote underneath: “Baby’s hungry.”

The Internet ran with the rumor that Tran is pregnant with Quavo’s baby.

One commenter asked, “You pregnant for Quavo?”

Blue Crush 💦 A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

While another wondered: “Wait wait wait, YOU PREGO?!”

Since April, Quavo from Migos and Tran have made it official that they are dating.

A source said the pair is “definitely the real deal.”

While Tran is enjoying her new boyfriend, former flame, Chris Brown, is still using her name to stay in the news.

He recently released a documentary called “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life” in which he said he was trying to have a baby with Tran when he learned Royalty was his daughter.

The crooner shared: “During me and Karrueche’s [first] breakup, like August and September [2013] was when my child was conceived. As the time goes on, I am on this tour, this big tour we doing. I get a phone call, a girl crying and I am like, ‘What’s up?’ And I am like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And she was like, ‘Yo, he is not the father. You the father of the baby.’ At this time, I am in a relationship, I am trying to get my girl pregnant at the time, and I am trying to do the right thing as a boyfriend, not cheat and not mess with no girl, none of that stuff, so I am like whoa!”

Baby's hungry A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

A source said the news broke Tran’s heart and added: “She started crying and confided in Joyce (Chris’ mom), telling her that she had always wanted a baby by Chris. She wanted him to experience being a father for the first time with her.”

Tran has certainly put all the drama behind and is focusing on her career.

What are your thoughts on the stylish two-piece bathing suits? Do you think Tran is pregnant or just messing with her fans?