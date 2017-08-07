Karlie Redd Confronts Ceaser And New Girlfriend Persuasion While Cameras Are Rolling

Karlie Redd may currently be a single woman, but she still has something to get off her chest when it comes to her ex-boyfriend Ceaser from “Black Ink Crew.” The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star popped up at an event that the tattoo artist and his new girlfriend were attending and made a scene.

Viewers of the reality show will remember that Karlie Redd was in a semi-serious relationship with Ceaser up until the end of the season.

On the reunion special, we learned that Karlie broke up with Ceaser after finding her co-star Tommie with her boyfriend off camera.

Tommie revealed that she had no real feelings for Ceaser, and was actually using him to get under Karlie’s skin (much like her time with Yung Joc) after the two got into it about Redd dating Scrapp Deleon.

The reunion was taped months ago, but it seems like Karlie didn’t exactly tell the truth when she said that she was done with the VH1 star. It turns out that Karlie has a new enemy that’s not Tommie.

Celebrity Insider reported that “Bad Girls Club” alum, Persuasion, was Ceaser’s current boo and we were correct. The two have been spending a lot of time together and she is rumored to be an addition to “Black Ink Crew.”

Karlie must have caught wind that her ex has another lady in his life because she was recently recorded causing some trouble.

In the video where cameras were rolling for the upcoming season of “Black Ink Crew,” Karlie is seen arguing with Ceas and Persuasion before being told to leave.

Persasion tries to follow Karlie out but gets told to stay back.

The drama will be a big story line in the next season of “BIC,” but sources are not sure if it will run long enough to spill into the next season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Do you think that Karlie is hurt that Ceaser moved on from her so soon?