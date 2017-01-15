Karlie Kloss’ Beautiful Dress Is Even More Gorgeous From Behind

Long-legged American model Karlie Kloss appeared in a beautiful dress designed by the American designer of Nepalese origin Prabal Gurung.

The black-and-white dress by the designer whose creations are adorned not only by Hollywood beauties, but also first lady Michelle Obama, perfectly matched this model, a Prabal Gurung’s muse.

Karlie Kloss looked sensational in a beautiful silk dress with a floral print that fell perfectly, and revealed her long legs under the unusually high slit.

The asymmetric cut creation with bell sleeves and an interesting neckline was inspired by kimonos, revealed her bare back. The 24 year old beauty with this “statement” dress with black minimalist sandals and only one piece of jewelry – dangling earrings from recycled Nepalese silver, also designed by Prabal Gurung.

Celebs by linaxio

Karlie Kloss does not hide the fact that she avoids wearing high heels in private and that she feels the most comfortable in flat shoes and sneakers.

“I admit that it was quite challenging to learn what the best fit is, especially with my height. But now, I turned that into an advantage. I love high-waisted pants, since they cover my legs even more”,

says Karlie and adds

‘I feel good that I’m tall as I can now wear flat shoes on the red carpet. In addition, I often wear beautiful dresses on the catwalks that shorter models can’t wear because of their height.’

Because of her height Karlie avoids wearing miniskirts:

'I definitely do not look good in anything that short, and on me it all seems a lot more shorter.'

Kloss is third on the Forbes list of the highest paid models in the world, with annual earnings of $ 10 million, which has doubled compared to the previous year, thanks to the growing number of campaigns she was hired for – she was the face of 18 brands from LOréal to Swarovski . She shares the third place with one of the brightest stars in the modeling industry – Kendall Jenner.