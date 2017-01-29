Karen Gillan Flies to the U.S. for Avengers: Infinity War Shoot

Scottish actress Karen Gillan recently revealed through an Instagram post that she was on a plane bound for the United States. The reason for leaving the comforts of home and her beloved “fellow gingers,” as she endearingly refers to her friends, is for the start of the shoot for Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero blockbuster, ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

The spill from the actress is a surprise given how secretive Marvel Studios can be when it comes to location shoots, and they are particularly sensitive when it comes to social media leaks.

But given Gillan’s prior experience as a cast member of BBC’s sci-fi juggernaut ‘Doctor Who,’ which is known for its elaborate contingency measures designed to prevent leaks we sincerely doubt that this is a case of an actress accidentally revealing things she shouldn’t have.

For the uninitiated, Karen Gillan first rose to fame during her time in the ‘Doctor Who’ TV series, where she played erstwhile companion Amy Pond.

Being a major cast member of a geek-favorite show was parlayed into other roles in less popular franchises ranging from rom-coms to horror films, until she finally landed a role in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy,’ where she shaved her head in order to portray the female villain Nebula.

Gillan’s exposure of her participation in the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ film is important to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it further establishes rumors that the crossover film will expand its scope to include space battles and that Nebula will be returning after her disappointingly short screen time in the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film.

Unfortunately, this does not necessarily mean Gillan will have longer scenes this time around. For all we know, she may be doing an even shorter cameo.

We certainly hope not, as getting in and out of that ridiculously complex (yet detailed!) costume must be torturous to the point that she automatically deserves a long screen time just for showing up.