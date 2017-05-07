Kardashians Slam Scott Disick For His Disrespectful Behavior On Their Family Trip

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Scott found himself in some hot water with the Kardashian family when he was caught with a girl on their family trip. When Kourtney’s sisters filled her in on all of the details, she said, “Like, what’s the point of even, like what’s even the desperation?”

Khloe remarked with, “Right, it’s four days. You can’t last four days without getting your d–k sucked?”

Kim encouraged Kourtney to let it go and move on for good.

She said, “What a f–king loser. I always had his back. I always thought like, ‘Oh, they’re going to get back together.’ Move on.”

Kourtney explained her and Scott are merely living their own separate lives and trying to be there for the children.

She said, “we’re here to just be a family, and I don’t understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It’s hurtful and disrespectful.”

Kourtney announced, “I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f–k when I get home.”

Scott’s ex-girlfriend admitted, “I really don’t think I could get back together with him. My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics.”

When Scott arrived at the table, the atmosphere was tense, and Kim and Khloe were dropping hints to try and make him nervous.

Kris was finally the one to cut through the feigned subtlety and said, “I think what we’re wondering is if you have a girl here and why?”

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship might be done for good.

The Kardashian sister has been seen with several men lately, including a 23-year-old model, and she famously dated Justin Bieber for a short period.