Kardashians Shun Caitlyn Jenner for Supporting Donald Trump

Caitlyn Jenner stays faithful to her beliefs.

The reality TV star and social media icon has admitted to supporting Donald Trump in the past, and now she showed her dedication by being present at the President’s inauguration ceremony.

She looked amazing as always but her allegiance to Trump might upset her step-daughter Kim Kardashian.

Last night, during President Donald Trump’s inaugural dinner in Washington, D.C., the 67 year old Jenner was all smiles.

The former I Am Cait star has been pretty much shut out of the family lately, ever since she decided to release a memoir called The Secrets of My Life – the book will hit the shelves in April of 2017. In the memoir, Jenner dishes on her famous family, and how they have handled her transition.

Furthermore, her political affiliations were also reason for exclusion from the clan.

Also, Caitlyn had also been criticized for her weird political stance by other LGBTQ icons such as Ellen DeGeneres, who, as many of us, does not understand how Jenner can support someone who refuses to recognize her rights as a transgender woman.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had previously come out in support of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” claimed a source close to the family.

Recently, Jenner tweeted: “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I am here to help!”

Although Caitlyn thinks she is doing a good thing by being Trump’s friend and helping him understand, she is in fact pushing her family away in the process.

At the inauguration, there was no one else from the Kardashian-Jenner family alongside Caitlyn.

According to an insider, Caitlyn called some of the Kardashians recently because she felt sad and lonely.

“She called several of them crying recently and said that she has never felt more alone that she does right now!”