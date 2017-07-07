Kardashians Fear Rob Might Kill Himself: He Doesn’t Want To Live Without Chyna!

According to a close pal, Rob Kardashian is on a dark downward spiral. The reality TV star’s meltdown after the scandal with Blac Chyna has gotten his famous family and close friends fearing that he could do something stupid.

‘It feels like nobody can do anything to help Rob and they have all tried. He’s not working out, and he’s not eating healthy. He is really down on himself right now, and no one can do anything because he shuts his family out whenever they try. He stays up late and then sleeps all day and seems to feel like he will never be happy again. He is blaming Chyna for everything.’ one source close to the Kardashian star revealed.

The insider went on to claim that his sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are afraid their only brother might be suicidal now that he is well aware the woman he loves cheated on him with multiple men.

As fans may remember, this is not the first time the Kardashians are concerned about Rob’s mental state and what he could end up doing to himself.

The depressed man has worried his close ones many times before.

Back in December of 2016, Rob made headlines with his meltdown and string of emotional Snapchat videos shortly after Chyna took Dream and the nursery furniture and left him.

At the time, no less than eight police officers arrived to make sure Rob was okay and Kris’s boyfriend at the time, Corey Gamble told Rob in an episode of KUWK that ‘People that do not know you are going to get the idea that you were suicidal.’

Do you believe Rob is better off without his baby mama?