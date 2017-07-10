Kardashians “Begged” Rob To Stop His Social Media Tirade

The Kardashian family is once again involved in another drama-fest. This time, it involves Rob and his social media tirade against his ex-girlfriend and baby momma, Blac Chyna. Sources revealed today that the Kardashian sisters, as well as the Jenner women, are very unimpressed with Rob’s behavior.

“They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop. They know this is a very toxic relationship and everyone in the family is primarily focused on Dream; Chyna and Rob are adults.”

As CI readers know, The Rob and Chyna stars share an eight-month-old daughter named Dream.

🍭🍭🍭 LashedCosmetics.com 🍭🍭🍭 @lashedcosmetics A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Yes, the Kardashian family is disappointed in Rob, but they’re no strangers to calamity.

It’s been non-stop with the Kardashians, and CI readers will remember the ‘Caitlyn versus Kris’ drama that was all over the tabloids just a few months ago.

However, Blac and Rob are now taking center stage.

It’s something the Kardashians have gotten used to, but now it’s getting much worse.

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

The source added, “this kind of thing is certainly common when it comes to Rob and Chyna. But at this point, Rob’s sisters and his mom are more concerned about Dream. They wish he would’ve just stopped rather than creating more problems for the family name.”

Robert Shapiro – Rob’s attorney-at-law – expressed the Kardashian’s regret for his behavior, saying, it “was a spontaneous reaction.”

As for what’s about to happen next, the Arthur Sock creator’s legal team now has to combat Chyna’s claims that he was physically abusive following their split in December.

If you’re wondering what Rob allegedly did, we have the details here: “on April 8th, 2017, Rob Kardashian hit me on the side, knocking me down and leaving a bruise. I had difficulty walking after that. I went to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he broke the hinges off my door.”