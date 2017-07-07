Kardashians At War With Blac Chyna Over Baby Dream Dream: Afraid Rob’s Actions Will Make Them Lose Custody!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan are scared that Rob’s rash acting may cost him the custody of his daughter Dream. As fans may already be aware, Rob put his baby mama on blast the past couple of days when he shared nude photos of her. He also accused her of cheating on him with multiple men and using drugs around baby Dream.

Now, Blac Chyna is reportedly contemplating legal action against the Kardashian, son, using the revenge porn law as the basis for her claims.

But as expected, Kris Jenner is apparently gearing up to fight her with all of her might.

We are definitely going to witness an epic custody fight.

‘Kris created a monster by giving Blac a reality show, and she’s going to regret that decision until the day that she dies. She always gave Blac the benefit of the doubt and now she’s just blaming herself for trusting her. Kris is well aware that if she has to fight for custody because of Rob’s behavior, she’ll lose. As hard as it is for her to do, she must do everything in her power to keep Dream close to the family,” one insider close to the Kardashian clan revealed about the momager’s struggle.

Aside from the distasteful social media revenge, Rob has also claimed he spent $100,000 on post-baby plastic surgery, as well as millions of dollars on jewelry for his former fiance.

The source added that ‘Kris knows that money is the only way to keep Chyna happy and that she’ll be a part of their lives forever – whether they like it or not.

Do you think Rob should get custody of Dream or should the baby live with her mother?