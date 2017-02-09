Kardashian Sisters Declare War On Blac Chyna For Cheating On Rob, Again!

No matter how much Blac Chyna seems to have been born to become a Kardashian, she is no match for Rob Kardashians’s vindictive sisters!

According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have declared war against their brother’s fiancé after she was reportedly spotted groping another man during the weekend. No one should dare to cheat on their only brother!

“Rob’s sisters have hired a private investigator to follow Chyna and catch her cheating,” a family insider revealed.

Although the sisters would definitely love to somehow get rid of Blac Chyna from their family, they also do not wish to catch her in the act!

“It is a double-edged sword. Rob’s sisters know that, if they catch Chyna cheating, it will break Rob’s heart! The last thing that anyone wants is for Rob to slip back into the dark depression he was in before meeting her,” stated the insider.

However, what if it’s too late?

“Rob is starting to think he’s not man enough for Chyna,” the source said. “The drama is really affecting him.”

According to reports, Dream Kardashian’s mother was spotted making herself cozy in the company of another man while at a Super Bowl viewing party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He had “his hand in her lap and on her legs,” an eyewitness claimed.

As fans of the couple already know, this is not the first time Chyna is accused of cheating on her baby daddy either. The two have been going through a lot even long before their daughter Dream was born.

Only a month before the parents welcomed baby Dream in the fall, photos of Chyna kissing actor Pilot Jones while she was in a relationship with Rob were released to the public.