Kardashian-Jenner Exes Meet On The Red Carpet! Blac Chyna Poses With Lamar Odom And Tyga Talks Co-Parenting!

On Wednesday night, the exes of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were all in one place! Rob’s baby mama, Blac Chyna attended the iGO.live launch event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. In a weird turn of events, the Kardashian’s former fiancée also hung out and even posed for photos with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

This comes not too long after Lamar opened up about Rob and Chyna’s scandal and seemed supportive of his former brother-in-law.

In addition, aside from Blac Chyna and Odom, actress Bella Thorne, who had a fling with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick was also at the event.

Source: etonline.com

Finally, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, who shares a son with Chyna, was in attendance.

While Rob and Chyna’s relationship exploded in recent weeks, leading to the 29-year-old former stripper getting a restraining order against her baby daddy, Tyga revealed his co-parenting relationship with Chyna is better than ever.

‘I got an amazing son. I’m blessed. He is the best man, honestly. Like, he is such a blessing,’ the father gushed.

As for how he was feeling about seeing Chyna at the event, the rapper, who confirmed he is currently single said: ‘We’re good, we’re good, appreciate it.’

Just like Tyga, Chyna talked about how great life is lately, saying: ‘I’m doing good. I’m just feeling blessed right now. I’m so excited to be here.’

As expected, she also went on to praise her son King with Tyga and baby daughter Dream with Rob.

‘Oh my god! Like, they are amazing, yeah. They are doing well. They’re doing well for sure.’

Are you surprised all of these Kardashian-Jenner exes met in one place?