Kardashian Incest Exposed – Kim’s Father Was Once Engaged To His Cousin!

It looks like the friendship between Robert Kardashian and O.J. Simpson is not the only controversial one. We have found out that the Kardashian sisters’ father was once engaged to his third cousin Denice Halicki!

According to new reports, shortly after his divorce from Kris Jenner, the lawyer started cozying up to H. B. Halicki‘s widow.

‘Robert was now seriously involved romantically with his third cousin, Denice,’ Jerry Oppenheimer described the relationship between Robert and Denice’s in his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama.

Pastor Kenn Gulliksen told the author Robert needed to get back to his roots after his failed marriage and his cousin was both beautiful and Armenian.

The attorney was well aware of their family ties but did not care.

The two dated for years until 1996 and even sent out Christmas cards saying ‘The Kardashian Family wishes you a Merry Christmas.’

It was signed in gold letters, ‘Robert and Denice,’ with the names of the Kardashian children inscribed below.

Denice was also involved in O.J.’s murder trial alongside her fiancé as she was the one who cooked the meals, who accompanied O.J. and Kardashian to Nicole’s funeral and who was an eyewitness to the various ways they disguised themselves to avoid the media.

In addition, on the day O.J. was arrested, it was Denise who advised Al Cowlings to act as O.J.’s protector in case he tried to injure or kill himself.

Robert allegedly begged Denice to marry him, but she refused.

