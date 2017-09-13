FREE NEWSLETTER
Kanye’s Nightmare: Secret Videos That Could ‘Destroy His Marriage And Ruin His Career’ Exposed!

Nick Markus Posted On 09/13/2017
kanye westSource: change.org

It looks like Kim Kardashian’s biggest nightmare could actually turn into reality. New reports say that there is video footage of Kanye West just days before his mental breakdown and it’s not pretty.

Apparently, he was caught on camera and there is more than 20 hours of incriminating footage that West and his reality TV star wife would rather not have the public see.

In secret emails between Kanye’s legal team and the insurance company for his tour, his lawyers say that if the videos got out, the images would really hurt his career and most importantly, destroy his marriage with the Kardashian.

Attorney Howard King said the company’s lawyers were allowed ‘to view more than 20 hours of video taken of Kanye during the four days leading up to his hospitalization, which graphically depicted the deterioration of his condition and mental breakdown.’

However, King added that the rapper refused to give a physical copy to Lloyd’s of London because he was scared they would leak it, whether intentionally or not, and that would ruin his marriage and hurt his career.

Instead, a lawyer flew to the U.K. headquarters for the sole purpose of organizing a viewing session with the insurance company.

Apparently, the entire trip cost no less than $10,000.

According to previous rumors, West made shocking confessions about the cocktail of drugs he takes in the videos.

Sources say that he consumed Ecstasy-related party drug 2cb, liquid marijuana, painkillers Percocet and Demerol as well as anxiety pill Valium in the few days leading to his meltdown.

As the lawsuit becomes more and more complicated, so does Kimye’s marriage.

Trusty sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars claim the two barely communicate with each other anymore.

Debora
09/13/2017 at 1:52 pm
Jay z is the one that over saw . Kanyes prenuptial agreement. Making sure to take care of him. When Kanye was caught with x porn star lisa Anna. Kim got a new prenuptial agreement with a cheating clause and a baby . To increase ratings!! Jay , bey and other’s warned Kanye. Everything has gone down hill since. Kim!!


Gwen
09/13/2017 at 1:18 pm
It’s all the Illuminati. They say everyone that exposes them is on drugs. If they are it’s from them(The illuminati).


