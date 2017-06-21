FREE NEWSLETTER
Fashion

Kanye’s Huge Meltdown Is Causing Him To Lose Billion-Dollar Deal With Adidas!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/21/2017
kanye westSource: verysmartbrothers.com

The unstable rapper is close to ruining his expensive partnership with Adidas! Kanye West’s epic breakdown last year has cost him millions of dollars, and that does not include canceling his concerts mid-tour.

According to sources close to the performer, Kanye has not been the same ever since his meltdown and the hospitalization that followed.

Apparently, his radical change is endangering his profitable deal with Adidas!

‘Kanye has been dragging his heels on the next phase of his deal with Adidas (a contract that was renewed and expanded over a year ago), which would give him fully Kanye-branded storefronts in Adidas shops worldwide,’ one insider claimed.

The initial plan was to branch out at some point and get his own Yeezy stores.

The source went on to explain that the project would make him a billionaire in a few years, but for some reason, the man hasn’t even started working on it.

Adidas has already transformed portions of their shops into 100% Yeezy merchandise as a test, and it has worked fine.

However, the plan to build entire storefronts with his line of merchandise has not happened yet, and that is only because Kanye is taking his sweet time.

Adidas executives do not even know where to place the first store.

The insider has also revealed that Kanye’s wife Kim and her momager Kris Jenner are furious at the man for not working on the project and possibly losing the trust of such a big company.

According to the source, there is always a lot going out but not much coming in when it comes to Kanye.

But he’s apparently too fragile to address the issues.

Post Views: 2,953

1 Comment

kimberly J Mcdonald
06/21/2017 at 6:08 pm
Reply

Poor Kim, seriously. I know the hardship of living with a mentally ill person. Even money can’t fix him.


