Kanye West’s New Clothing Collection Is Horrible, Critics Claim

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy clothing line has just premiered, and the critics are already out to get him. The reviews for the collection were bad and the harsh comments did not fail to appear all over social media.

Not only was the clothing perceived as subpar, but the rapper also did something extremely unprofessional. West’s Yeezy SZN 5 show started off with drama – the models walked the runway no less than 30 minutes late for the show that only lasted 13 minutes.

Afterwards, the harsh comments started pouring in.

“Homeless people look I suppose,” one commenter on the Highsnobiety Facebook live stream of the show said about the Kanye’s collection.

While the fashion show was going on, failing to impress, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian sat in the first row, wearing a see-through shirt that exposed her nipples. Next to her was Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and architect Pete Marino.

Kanye’s collection paid tribute to their hometown, with “Calabasas” written on many of the pieces.

“Seriously tho? This sh*t wack as h**l. Who wanna look like a broke a** middle school kid wearin hand me downs,” another commenter said on Highsnobiety wrote about the rapper’s clothes.

“What a joke,” another critic simply said ruthlessly, while two others simply claimed that: “This is trash,” and “Trashhhh,” as The Dream’s demo version of J. Holiday’s “Bed” played over the loud speakers.

“I snuck into this show, and I’m deada** about to sneak back out already,” one person at the show complained.

“They sell all that camo stuff at the army surplus store,” though most commenters about the puffy jackets.

Furthermore, the “Shoes and the clothes don’t match,” another critic voiced.