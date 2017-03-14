Kanye West Mourns Death Over One Year Old Cousin

Kanye West, the notorious and controversial rapper and celebrity, has been mourning the loss of his one year old cousin. Ricky Anderson announced the horrific news to via Instagram while TMZ is reporting that the little boy died in his sleep.

It is rumored that the child had no previous illnesses or diseases and died suddenly without explanation. Anderson wrote on Instagram that heaven had gained an angel the morning of the child’s death.

He emotionally stated: “Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil’ man and gained an angel. Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you, man.”

Ricky Anderson is the nephew of Kanye’s late mother Donda who works as a consultant at Kanye’s Label G.O.O.D Music that is located in Los Angeles.

The young boy’s mother posted a heart-breaking photo to Instagram and its caption read, “You brought me so much happiness and I’m so proud of how hard you fought. Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.”

The young boy had recently celebrated his first birthday and had a Disney-themed party to celebrate the occasion. Kanye has not commented on the loss of his little cousin, but it has been rough past few months for Kanye as he has been involved in a number of different situations. As Celebrity Insider readers know, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a hotel in France in October and there have been rumors of their impending divorce ever since.

After the anniversary of the death of his mother, Kanye was reported to have had an onstage breakdown and was forced to cancel his Saint Pablo Tour.