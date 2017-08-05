Kanye West’s Former Bachelor Pad In The Hollywood Hills Sells For $2.95 Million

Time has come for Kanye West to say goodbye to one of his first cribs. It has been confirmed that the rapper’s Hollywood Hills home that served as a bachelor pad back in the day has been sold.
It has been quite a long journey for the husband of Kim Kardashian as he has been trying to sell the pad since 2010.
The mansion received an offer of $2.95 million, and the sale was done privately. Los Angeles Times first reported the real estate news.
In case you are wondering if that is a great deal or not, you should be aware of the fact that Kanye bought the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property back in 2003 for $1.7 million.
Regarding what the new owners will experience once they move in, amenities include a breakfast room, home theater, a fish tank in the master bedroom and a cartoon-like mural in the dining room.
Lots of things have changed for Kanye since he purchased the mansion more than 10 years ago.
Besides marrying Kim Kardashian, he became a father of two children, Saint West and North West.
Along the way, Kim has proven to be a smart business woman as she launched several of her own perfumes and she also obtained several endorsement deals for various companies.
Kanye also continued to make a name for himself in both the fashion and the music industry.
In late 2014, the Kanye and Kim decided that Hidden Hills was where they wanted to be for good.
They would purchase a brand-new, 15,000-square-foot French country-style estate on 3 acres.
Soon after, they bought the property next door for a reported $2.9 million to ensure more privacy.
When he is not traveling across the country for various projects, Kanye is usually found enjoying his Southern California property.
