Home » Lifestyle

Kanye West’s Former Bachelor Pad In The Hollywood Hills Sells For $2.95 Million

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/05/2017
Kanye West's Former Bachelor Pad In The Hollywood Hills Sells For $2.95 MillionSource: radaronline.com

Time has come for Kanye West to say goodbye to one of his first cribs. It has been confirmed that the rapper’s Hollywood Hills home that served as a bachelor pad back in the day has been sold.

It has been quite a long journey for the husband of Kim Kardashian as he has been trying to sell the pad since 2010.

The mansion received an offer of $2.95 million, and the sale was done privately. Los Angeles Times first reported the real estate news.

In case you are wondering if that is a great deal or not, you should be aware of the fact that Kanye bought the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property back in 2003 for $1.7 million.

Regarding what the new owners will experience once they move in, amenities include a breakfast room, home theater, a fish tank in the master bedroom and a cartoon-like mural in the dining room.

Lots of things have changed for Kanye since he purchased the mansion more than 10 years ago.

 

Kidchella #Norths1stBirthday

A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on

Besides marrying Kim Kardashian, he became a father of two children, Saint West and North West.

Along the way, Kim has proven to be a smart business woman as she launched several of her own perfumes and she also obtained several endorsement deals for various companies.

Kanye also continued to make a name for himself in both the fashion and the music industry.

In late 2014, the Kanye and Kim decided that Hidden Hills was where they wanted to be for good.

 

@iamkimwest I love her

A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on

They would purchase a brand-new, 15,000-square-foot French country-style estate on 3 acres.

Soon after, they bought the property next door for a reported $2.9 million to ensure more privacy.

When he is not traveling across the country for various projects, Kanye is usually found enjoying his Southern California property.

